NASCAR at Miami 2019: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule and More

The 2019 NASCAR season comes down to one final race, with four drivers vying for the title at Homestead in Miami in the Ford EcoBoost 400 on Sunday.

Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch will take the top four spots on the grid after qualifying was canceled because of the weather. Truex, Busch or Harvick could join Jimmie Johnson as one of the only two active drivers with multiple championships, while Hamlin could finally land his long overdue maiden title.

Whoever crosses the finish line first out of these four will end the year on top. It's the sixth time the Cup championship race has been held under the elimination playoff format, and in the previous five editions, the championship winner also won the race, per NBC Sports' Daniel McFadin.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Sunday's race.

Schedule

Date : Sunday, November 17

: Sunday, November 17 Time : 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT

TV Info : NBC

Live Stream : NBC Sports App

This will be the last year Homestead holds the championship weekend, a tradition that has existed since 2002, before the event moves to Phoenix in 2020. Rain has already affected this final edition greatly, forcing NASCAR to cancel qualifying altogether, per The Athletic's Jeff Gluck:

Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass shared the starting lineup for Sunday's race:

Hamlin―who will celebrate his birthday on Monday―will start from pole position. He's the only championship contender gunning for his first title and is coming off a big win in Phoenix, building plenty of momentum for Sunday's race.

A two-time winner at Homestead, Hamlin has enjoyed more success at the track than any of his rivals, who have one win apiece there.

Truex has been the form driver in the playoffs, with an impressive three wins this postseason. He has finished inside the top seven in all but one playoff race and also had more wins than any of his direct opponents in the regular season, with seven.

The Fox Sports crew likes his chances to win the title but named Harvick the favourite:

Harvick and his Stewart-Haas Racing Ford will be up against three Toyota cars from Joe Gibbs Racing. The 43-year-old has won four of the past 16 races.

Busch has no win in his past 21 outings, but he took second place in Phoenix and may just have found his best form at the right time.

Per NBC Sport's Nate Ryan, the stats show these four drivers are incredibly evenly matched, explaining why oddsmakers are having trouble picking their favourite. Harvick just about edged the other three from a statistical point of view, and his experience could prove vital on Sunday.