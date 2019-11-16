Las Vegas Marathon 2019: Route, Course Map, Times, Rock 'N' Roll Event Details

John Locher/Associated Press

Most marathons take place in the morning and go through many streets of a big city. The Las Vegas Marathon is much different.

Starting in the evening on Sunday instead, this race primarily occurs on the main stretch of the Las Vegas strip. It may be unorthodox, but that's part of what makes this event a unique attraction for runners from around the world.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's edition of the Las Vegas Marathon.

Event Information

When: Sunday, Nov. 17

Start time: 4:30 p.m. PT

Course map: Available on RunRockNRoll.com

Road closures: In addition to the Las Vegas strip being shut down, there will be road closures around the city, many of which will be in effect from 2:30 p.m.-11 p.m. ET. For more information, visit RunRockNRoll.com.

Over the weekend, there will be numerous events going on for participants, including multiple races, live entertainment—including a private Saturday night concert by Kesha—and more. But the main event will be Sunday evening's marathon race.

There should be great weather for Sunday's race, so racing conditions shouldn't be an issue. According to Weather.com, the high temperature for Las Vegas on Sunday will be 77 degrees Fahrenheit. It will be sunny with no chance of precipitation and only slight wind.

The marathon has a five-hour time limit, but the top finishers should finish in less than three hours. Last year, the winner on the men's side was Thomas Puzey of the United States, who completed the course in 2 hours, 25 minutes and 53 seconds. The women's winner was Hannah McInturff of the United States, who finished in 3:07:24.

The men's record for the race is 2:11:58 set by Stephen Kiogora of Kenya in 2005. The women's record is 2:29:01 set by Sylvia Skvortsova of Russia in 2007.

In future years, there will be more opportunities for participants to enjoy the run down the Las Vegas strip. That's because the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Board of Directors recently approved a second marathon that will take place in the spring beginning in 2021.

"We've actually been talking to the owners of the race for a few years about adding a second race because of the success of the first," LVCVA vice president of marketing Fletch Brunelle said, according to Richard N. Velotta of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Instead of taking place on a Sunday night, this second spring race will occur on a Saturday night, which could potentially allow for more participants. So, for people who haven't yet had the opportunity to take part in or attend a cool, unique marathon experience, there will be more chances in years to come.