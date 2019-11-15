Police Confirm 3 People Injured in Shooting at New Jersey HS Football Game

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 16, 2019

A bag of footballs sits on the field before the start of the Oklahoma-Kansas State NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 22, 2012. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

A shooting at a New Jersey high school football game on Friday night left at least three people injured.

Per Phaedra Trethan of the Cherry Hill Courier-Post (h/t USA Today), Camden School District spokeswoman Alisha Brown said gunfire began on the home team's side of the field at a playoff game between Camden High School and Pleasantville High School in Pleasantville, New Jersey

Captain Matthew Hartman of the Pleasantville Police Department told Trethan that "several victims" were hit during the gunfire. Action News 6ABC reported authorities confirmed three people were injured.

Brown added all the players and students from Camden High were safe and headed home on the bus. 

Photographer April Saul, who was at the game and witnessed the shooting, told Trethan "Everyone ran for cover; the place went crazy."

Camden was in Pleasantville for a semifinal playoff game between the two schools.

Related

    Arizona High School Football Top 10 – Week 12

    High School Football logo
    High School Football

    Arizona High School Football Top 10 – Week 12

    Jeff Fisher
    via High School Football America

    How the High School Football America 100 Fared – November 14-16, 2019

    High School Football logo
    High School Football

    How the High School Football America 100 Fared – November 14-16, 2019

    Jeff Fisher
    via High School Football America

    Highland Springs finishes regular season No. 1 in the High School Football America Virginia Top 10

    High School Football logo
    High School Football

    Highland Springs finishes regular season No. 1 in the High School Football America Virginia Top 10

    Jeff Fisher
    via High School Football America

    2019 Virginia High School Football Playoff Pairings

    High School Football logo
    High School Football

    2019 Virginia High School Football Playoff Pairings

    Jeff Fisher
    via High School Football America