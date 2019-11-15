Police Confirm 3 People Injured in Shooting at New Jersey HS Football Game

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

A shooting at a New Jersey high school football game on Friday night left at least three people injured.

Per Phaedra Trethan of the Cherry Hill Courier-Post (h/t USA Today), Camden School District spokeswoman Alisha Brown said gunfire began on the home team's side of the field at a playoff game between Camden High School and Pleasantville High School in Pleasantville, New Jersey.

Captain Matthew Hartman of the Pleasantville Police Department told Trethan that "several victims" were hit during the gunfire. Action News 6ABC reported authorities confirmed three people were injured.

Brown added all the players and students from Camden High were safe and headed home on the bus.

Photographer April Saul, who was at the game and witnessed the shooting, told Trethan "Everyone ran for cover; the place went crazy."

Camden was in Pleasantville for a semifinal playoff game between the two schools.