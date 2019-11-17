Kyler Murray Disappointed After Cardinals' Loss to 49ers: 'I'm Used to Winning'

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals blew a 16-0 lead en route to a 36-26 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and after the game, Cards rookie quarterback Kyler Murray expressed his disappointment.

"I'm used to winning," Murray said, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. "I've always won, and then being in situations like when you go up 16 or you're in position to win and you should win, it's disappointing."

The 3-7-1 Cardinals are last in the NFC West. Per Weinfuss, Murray only lost three collegiate games and went undefeated in high school as a starter.

Still, the quarterback is undeterred and vowed to keep competing for his teammates as they play out the 2019 season:

"I'm a competitor. I love the game of football so every time I step on the field I'm going to do me. I'm going to go hard for the guys in the locker room. So, that's really all I can do. Leave it all on the field and we just came up short."

The 22-year-old has completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 14 touchdowns and five interceptions. He's added 418 rushing yards and three scores on the ground.

Murray has been exceptional in year one for the Cards and has been worth Arizona's investment to take him with the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

Ultimately, a struggling defense has been the catalyst for Arizona's 3-7-1 mark, as the team has given up 21 or more points in each of its 11 games.

Murray has kept the Cardinals competitive in most games, though, and they nearly picked off the 9-1 49ers twice in three weeks before ultimately falling.

The signal-caller will enjoy a bye week before returning home for a three-game stretch beginning December 1 against the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 p.m. ET.