Former NC State, NBA Player Anthony Grundy Dies at Age 40 After Being Stabbed

DOUGLAS C. PIZAC/Associated Press

Former North Carolina State and NBA shooting guard Anthony Grundy died Thursday after being stabbed in Louisville, Kentucky. He was 40 years old.

Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley told Billy Kobin of the Louisville Courier-Journal that Grundy was involved "in some type of altercation" and stabbed on the 1000 block of Muhammad Ali Boulevard although police are "uncertain specifically how he sustained that injury."

Joe Giglio of the News & Observer reported that the Louisville Metro Police Department said the altercation was a "domestic violence dispute" at the home of Grundy's mother.

Per Kobin, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said that Grundy died from "multiple sharp force injuries to the body." He was found injured at 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday before doctors at the University of Louisville Hospital pronounced him dead at 7:10 p.m.

The LMPD told Giglio that a suspect, who was at the scene when police arrived, has been taken into custody.

Grundy starred for North Carolina State at the turn of the century, earning first-team All-ACC honors in 2001-02 after averaging a team-leading 17.8 points and 5.5 rebounds during his senior year.

The guard led the Wolfpack to the NCAA tournament for the first time in 11 years. The 23-11 team earned a No. 7 seed and won their first-round game versus Michigan State before falling to No. 2 UConn in the second round.

Grundy then played 12 professional seasons, mostly overseas. He did play a 12-game NBA stint for the 2005-06 Atlanta Hawks, averaging 4.3 points on 50.0 percent shooting and 1.9 rebounds in 9.0 minutes.

He was in Louisville to celebrate his mother's birthday, his attorney Lee Turner told Giglio.

"He had a good heart and was a very kind person," Turner said. "It's just sad because he had a tough life."

Per Thomasi McDonald of the News & Observer, Grundy contracted malaria while living in Ghana in 2016. He also was sentenced to two years in prison for "pleading guilty to driving while impaired and violating the terms of his probation for previous drunken driving convictions."

Grundy, who was born in Louisville, moved to the city in 2019, per Giglio.