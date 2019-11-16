Brazilian F1 Grand Prix 2019: Start Time, Drivers, TV Schedule and More

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One's penultimate race of the 2019 season takes place in Brazil on Sunday, but the battle for the drivers' title is over after Lewis Hamilton became a six-time champion at the United States Grand Prix.

Mercedes had already claimed the constructors' championship before the race in Austin, Texas, so while there is little on the line in terms of silverware, the drivers will want to remain competitive to remind their teams of their value ahead of the 2020 campaign.

Hamilton will be out to win at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace for the second year in a row and third time overall, while Sebastian Vettel will be looking for his fourth win in Brazil after last winning at the track in 2017.

Date: Sunday, Nov. 17

Time: 2:10 p.m. local, 5:10 p.m. GMT, 12:10 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports F1 (UK), ESPN 2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), ESPN Player (U.S.)

For a full list of the drivers, visit the F1 website.



Preview

F1 fans will not get the exciting climax to the 2019 campaign they desire, as the championship was wrapped up after the previous race.

However, grands prix at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace are a fascinating watch at any time, and the nature of the track makes the Brazilian Grand Prix one of the most physical on the calendar.

The course is designed to avoid flat racing, so it features plenty of hill-climbing.

Silvia Izquierdo/Associated Press

Mercedes possess the lap records in Sao Paulo, with Hamilton owning the outright record and Valtteri Bottas earning the racing-lap best in 2018.

The Silver Arrows appeared dominant in the U.S. Grand Prix, and both their drivers will believe they can take Sunday's chequered flag ahead of Ferrari and Red Bull Racing.

Hamilton has stated he can now push even harder after another confirming his status as champion.

According to Formula One's official website, the Brit indicated he's not going to take his foot off the accelerator.

"I still want to win the races, it's just as hard to win these races that are coming up, but it's almost a different approach for me now because you can be a little bit more aggressive and try some different strategies and different ways in how you go about the weekend and the processes.

"We've got two freebies, basically, to try some new things that can [help us] next year. Obviously next year we only have six days as opposed to eight of testing, so every tiny bit of an advantage you can gain in terms of changing things and gaining and being dynamic hopefully can pay dividends next year, so that's our goal."

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Hamilton's mindset remains professional and focused, but he also seems to be already thinking about defending his title next season.

However, Bottas should provide a sustained challenge next term, and the 30-year-old has recently made great strides towards one day becoming the drivers' champion.

Bottas has won four races this term, but a disappointing mid-season stifled his attempt to match his team-mate this year.

If Hamilton's performance slips next season, Mercedes will believe they have a driver who is ready to collect Formula One's biggest prize.