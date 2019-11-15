NBA Trade Rumors: Magic Star Aaron Gordon Interests 'Multiple Teams'

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Multiple teams are reportedly interested in Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon should he become available on the trade market.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, those teams are monitoring Gordon, even though the Magic have shown no interest in trading him.

Gordon is in the midst of his sixth NBA season, and he signed a four-year, $80 million contract to remain with the Magic last year.

Although he missed 24 games in 2017-18, Gordon enjoyed a career year in terms of per-game averages with 17.6 points and 7.9 rebounds while also making two three-pointers per game. The Arizona product missed only four games last season, but his averages dipped a bit to 16.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 trifectas.

Through 11 games this season, the 6'8", 235-pound forward's numbers are down again, as he is averaging 14.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 treys.

The Magic are also struggling as a whole with a 4-7 record after going 42-40 last season and reaching the playoffs for the first time since the 2011-12 campaign.

While Gordon is an NBA veteran, he is still just 24 years of age, which means he may still have some untapped potential that another team could unlock. It can be argued that the 2014 No. 4 overall draft pick's ceiling is somewhat limited in Orlando due to the team's personnel.

Center Nikola Vucevic is the Magic's top player, which leaves the likes of Gordon, Jonathan Isaac, Mo Bamba and Al-Farouq Aminu to battle for playing time alongside him.

Gordon is averaging 31.1 minutes per game this season, which is down nearly three from last season.

Orlando's Achilles' heel is clearly its backcourt, as there are several question marks surrounding its guards aside from starting shooting guard Evan Fournier. The jury is still out on former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz, and veteran D.J. Augustin is likely best suited as a bench player.

If the Magic can get a quality guard in return for Gordon and open up some playing time for its other forwards in the process, it may be worth exploring from general manager John Hammond's perspective.