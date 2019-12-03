Penn State Star Yetur Gross-Matos Declares for 2020 NFL Draft

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 3, 2019

Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (99) in action against Purdue during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Barry Reeger/Associated Press

Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos has declared for the 2020 NFL draft while forgoing his final season of eligibility.

He announced his decision on Tuesday via Twitter:

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller considers the junior the No. 5 edge-rusher in the class. 

Gross-Matos first turned heads during the 2018 season when he totaled eight sacks and 20 tackles for loss while earning All-Big Ten honors.

The 6'5", 264-pound lineman continued his high level of play this year while leading an elite Penn State defense that has been among the hardest units to score against in college football.

The New Jersey native has been just as effective in 2019 with eight tackles and 13.5 tackles for loss despite facing constant extra attention from opposing offenses.

"I don't know if he's going to be a first-rounder, but I'd pick him in the first round," Minnesota offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca said of Gross-Matos, per Ryan Burns of 247Sports.

Though Ohio State star Chase Young deservedly got a lot of attention this year, Gross-Matos was one of the most impactful defensive players in the conference. He will now move on to the pros, where his size and athleticism should allow him to make a quick impact.

No. 12 Penn State will lose a lot of talent on the defensive side of the ball for next year, but the young offense should help keep the 10-2 squad competitive in the Big Ten for 2020.

Related

    Penn State Football: Yetur Gross-Matos To Forego Final Season, Enter NFL Draft

    Penn State Football logo
    Penn State Football

    Penn State Football: Yetur Gross-Matos To Forego Final Season, Enter NFL Draft

    Mikey Mandarino
    via Statecollege

    Yetur Gross-Matos Declares for 2020 NFL Draft

    Penn State Football logo
    Penn State Football

    Yetur Gross-Matos Declares for 2020 NFL Draft

    Black Shoe Diaries
    via Black Shoe Diaries

    Micah Parsons named first-team PFF All-American

    Penn State Football logo
    Penn State Football

    Micah Parsons named first-team PFF All-American

    Lions247
    via Lions247

    Penn State Star Yetur Gross-Matos Declares for 2020 NFL Draft

    Penn State Football logo
    Penn State Football

    Penn State Star Yetur Gross-Matos Declares for 2020 NFL Draft

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report