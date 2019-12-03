Penn State Star Yetur Gross-Matos Declares for 2020 NFL Draft

Barry Reeger/Associated Press

Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos has declared for the 2020 NFL draft while forgoing his final season of eligibility.

He announced his decision on Tuesday via Twitter:

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller considers the junior the No. 5 edge-rusher in the class.

Gross-Matos first turned heads during the 2018 season when he totaled eight sacks and 20 tackles for loss while earning All-Big Ten honors.

The 6'5", 264-pound lineman continued his high level of play this year while leading an elite Penn State defense that has been among the hardest units to score against in college football.

The New Jersey native has been just as effective in 2019 with eight tackles and 13.5 tackles for loss despite facing constant extra attention from opposing offenses.

"I don't know if he's going to be a first-rounder, but I'd pick him in the first round," Minnesota offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca said of Gross-Matos, per Ryan Burns of 247Sports.

Though Ohio State star Chase Young deservedly got a lot of attention this year, Gross-Matos was one of the most impactful defensive players in the conference. He will now move on to the pros, where his size and athleticism should allow him to make a quick impact.

No. 12 Penn State will lose a lot of talent on the defensive side of the ball for next year, but the young offense should help keep the 10-2 squad competitive in the Big Ten for 2020.