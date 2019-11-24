Report: 49ers' George Kittle Played on Broken Ankle Bone, Ready to Play vs. GB

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle played with a broken bone in his ankle in the team's Oct. 31 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Kittle will play Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers despite the ankle injury still lingering.

Kittle suffered knee and ankle injuries in the first quarter of San Francisco's Week 9 win over the Cardinals. He was able to play most of that game, including catching a 30-yard touchdown pass, but sat out the next two games.

The 49ers have been one of the NFL's biggest surprises in 2019, owning the best record in the NFC at 9-1. Their success has come despite a number of injuries to key contributors, including Kittle, Joe Staley, Mike McGlinchey, Kwon Alexander and Ahkello Witherspoon.



Kittle has emerged as a superstar since being drafted by San Francisco in 2017 out of Iowa in the fifth round. The 26-year-old leads the team in targets (57), receptions (46), receiving yards (541) and second on the team with two receiving touchdowns. He is doing that after setting an NFL record for tight ends last season with 1,336 receiving yards.



Ross Dwelley, Garrett Celek and Levine Toilolo have filled in at the tight end spot the last two weeks with Kittle out of the lineup.