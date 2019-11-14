Report: Manchester City to Avoid UCL Ban, Set to Be Fined in FFP Investigation

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistNovember 14, 2019

A new poster showing members of the Manchester City team celebrating has been placed at the entrance to the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England to celebrate Manchester City winning the Premier League title on April 16, 2018. Pep Guardiola's side were crowned kings of English football yesterday as their arch rivals Manchester United slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat against struggling West Bromwich Albion. / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester City will reportedly avoid a ban from European competition when UEFA release its findings from its financial fair play investigation.

According to Matt Slater and Sam Lee of The Athletic, the Sky Blues will receive a fine, but they will still be eligible to participate in next year's UEFA Champions League should they qualify.

   

