Report: Manchester City to Avoid UCL Ban, Set to Be Fined in FFP Investigation

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester City will reportedly avoid a ban from European competition when UEFA release its findings from its financial fair play investigation.

According to Matt Slater and Sam Lee of The Athletic, the Sky Blues will receive a fine, but they will still be eligible to participate in next year's UEFA Champions League should they qualify.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.