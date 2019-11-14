Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman Says He'll Never Be a 'Killer' in Front of Goal

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman has expressed doubt he can become a "killer" in front of goal.

When asked if his effectiveness in the box was improving this season, he told Le Parisien's Frederic Gouaillard (h/t Goal):

"I've forced to be more present in front of goal and I'm creating more chances.

"I don't think I'll ever be someone to score 30, 40 or 50 goals in a season. This instinct to be a killer in front of goal, it's not natural to me, even if I work for it.

"I love creating goals. But I know that scoring is very important. So I'm strict with myself and I try to be more egotistical."

Coman is hoping to break his personal best goal record for a season, which he tallied at 12.

However, he added that creating chances is his primary role in the team as a winger, and he does not want to drastically alter his game so he's constantly in the penalty area.

Coman has three goals and five assists for Bayern in 16 matches this season. The most recent of those goals came against Red Star Belgrade in the UEFA Champions League in September (U.S. only):

The Frenchman has also found the net three times for his national side this season in their UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers.

He bagged two, his first goals for Les Bleus since March 2016, in a 4-1 win over Albania:

Coman followed that up three days later with a strike against Andorra.

The winger is now in his fifth season at Bayern Munich, whom he initially joined on loan from Juventus in 2015 before his stay was made permanent two years later.

He's netted 28 goals in that time, though he may have been more prolific had he not had various injuries to deal with along the way. Last season, he needed surgery twice.

Coman brings more to the table than just goals. He's a creative force at the Allianz Arena, and he can terrorise opposition defenders with his pace and skill, as SB Nation's Zito Madu observed:

Adding more goals to his game wouldn't hurt, though, as he looks to help Bayern move on from Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben following their departures in the summer.

The 23-year-old hit double-figures for goals in all competitions for the first time last season.

Over the course of their illustrious careers in Bavaria, Ribery and Robben made it to double figures on six and seven occasions, respectively.

If Coman can consistently do the same, he'll be an enormous asset to the side even if he's not hitting 30 or more each season.