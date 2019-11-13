Lakers' Anthony Davis Talks 'Mixed Emotions' of New Orleans Return vs. Pelicans

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

As Anthony Davis prepares for his first game back in New Orleans, the Los Angeles Lakers forward admitted to having "mixed feelings."

"I love that city, I love the city of New Orleans. I have so many friends there that turned family, multiple properties there—New Orleans is a part of me," Davis told Stadium and The Athletic's Shams Charania. "It was tough for me to walk away from that, so when I go back, I'm gonna have mixed emotions. And it's all because a great six and a half years, and then that last half it was...you know.

"I know the fans are gonna boo me. I got booed when I was still playing there. It's gonna be fun for me, like man, it's another game, I just wanna win a game. I don't care 'AD had 10 points, they shut him down.' I don't care."

Davis said he would be open if the franchise chose to honor him with a tribute video but would "understand" why they may not. It appears unlikely that Davis will receive a tribute from the franchise given his acrimonious departure and the remaining bad blood that permeates the fan base.

