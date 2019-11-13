Lakers' Anthony Davis Talks 'Mixed Emotions' of New Orleans Return vs. Pelicans

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2019

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 12: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers stand on the court before the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on November 12, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

As Anthony Davis prepares for his first game back in New Orleans, the Los Angeles Lakers forward admitted to having "mixed feelings."

"I love that city, I love the city of New Orleans. I have so many friends there that turned family, multiple properties there—New Orleans is a part of me," Davis told Stadium and The Athletic's Shams Charania. "It was tough for me to walk away from that, so when I go back, I'm gonna have mixed emotions. And it's all because a great six and a half years, and then that last half it was...you know. 

"I know the fans are gonna boo me. I got booed when I was still playing there. It's gonna be fun for me, like man, it's another game, I just wanna win a game. I don't care 'AD had 10 points, they shut him down.' I don't care."

Davis said he would be open if the franchise chose to honor him with a tribute video but would "understand" why they may not. It appears unlikely that Davis will receive a tribute from the franchise given his acrimonious departure and the remaining bad blood that permeates the fan base.

