Jets Owner Christopher Johnson Says Adam Gase Will Be Team's Coach Next Season

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Despite a disappointing 2-7 record, Adam Gase will make it through the entire 2019 season as head coach of the New York Jets.

Per Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press, Jets owner Christopher Johnson said Wednesday the team won't make any coaching changes during the season or offseason.

Johnson's comments come in the wake of Jets players expressing their support for Gase to remain as head coach.

"He's great," Sam Darnold said, via Newsday's Al Iannazzone. "There's no flinch in him. I think that kind of ripples throughout the team. When you've got a head coach that's just going to continue to work no matter what the circumstances are, no matter what people are saying about him, that's a really good thing."

Johnson's statement about not making any coaching changes after this season would seem to indicate Gase will be back in 2020. If that ends up being the case, it will likely happen because of how the owner sees Darnold developing under Gase.

"Seeing him work with Sam ... gives me a lot of confidence," Johnson said, via ESPN's Rich Cimini. "Seeing him work with [Jets GM Joe Douglas], it's a whole new dynamic in this building. It's a really positive dynamic. They have the same vision for this team going forward."

Darnold has struggled in his second season with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. The 22-year-old has the highest interception percentage (4.4) in the NFL among qualified starting quarterbacks. He also missed three games after being diagnosed with mononucleosis.

The Jets hired Gase in January to take over Todd Bowles, who went 24-40 in four seasons as head coach. They haven't made the playoffs since 2010 and are on pace to have a losing record for the fourth straight season.

Gase went 23-25 with one playoff appearance in three years with the Miami Dolphins from 2016-18. He was fired by the team at the conclusion of last season.