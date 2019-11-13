Fantasy Alert: Falcons TE Austin Hooper to Miss 'About a Month' with Knee Injury

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2019

Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) runs against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons and fantasy football players will reportedly be without tight end Austin Hooper for a significant amount of time. 

On Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Hooper will miss "about a month" due to an MCL sprain. Hooper has been a revelation this season with 56 catches for 608 yards and six touchdowns as one of the best tight ends in the league.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

