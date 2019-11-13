Fantasy Alert: Falcons TE Austin Hooper to Miss 'About a Month' with Knee Injury

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons and fantasy football players will reportedly be without tight end Austin Hooper for a significant amount of time.

On Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Hooper will miss "about a month" due to an MCL sprain. Hooper has been a revelation this season with 56 catches for 608 yards and six touchdowns as one of the best tight ends in the league.

