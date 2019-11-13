5-Time Australian Paralympic Champion Kieran Modra Dies at Age 47

Andy Wong/Associated Press

Australian Paralympic cyclist and swimmer Kieran Modra died Wednesday at the age of 47 after colliding with a car while cycling in Adelaide, Australia.

According to the BBC, Modra hit a car traveling in the same direction he was. He was visually impaired.

Modra began competing in the Paralympics in 1988 and was last part of them in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. During his athletic career, he won five gold and three bronze medals in Paralympic cycling, as well as two bronze medals in Paralympic swimming.

