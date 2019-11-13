5-Time Australian Paralympic Champion Kieran Modra Dies at Age 47

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2019

Australian Kieran Modra, right, and his pilot Tyson Lawrence waves during the medals presentation ceremony of the 4000m Individual Pursuit at the Beijing Paralympic Games in Beijing, China Sunday, Sept. 7, 2008. Kieran Modra and Tyson Lawrence won the gold medal and broke the world record at 4 minutes 18.961 sec. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Andy Wong/Associated Press

Australian Paralympic cyclist and swimmer Kieran Modra died Wednesday at the age of 47 after colliding with a car while cycling in Adelaide, Australia.

According to the BBC, Modra hit a car traveling in the same direction he was. He was visually impaired.

Modra began competing in the Paralympics in 1988 and was last part of them in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. During his athletic career, he won five gold and three bronze medals in Paralympic cycling, as well as two bronze medals in Paralympic swimming.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

