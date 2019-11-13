IPL Player Retention 2020: Updated Player Trades Ahead of November 14 Deadline

PUNIT PARANJPE/Getty Images

Ravichandran Ashwin's trade to Delhi Capitals from Kings XI Punjab highlights the Indian Premier League's player movement ahead of Thursday's deadline and Friday's release of the retention list.

Just four transfers have gone through so far. The IPL auction will take place on December 19, and that too is expected to be a quiet affair ahead of major changes in 2021.

Here's a look at all player trades so far. Salary figures are courtesy of the Indian Express:

Ravichandran Ashwin, Kings XI Punjab to Delhi Capitals: Rs 7.1 crore (£770,500)

Jagadeesha Suchith, Delhi Capitals to Kings XI Punjab: Rs 20 lakh

Sherfane Rutherford, Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians: Rs 6.2 crore

Mayank Markande, Mumbai Indians to Delhi Capitals: Rs 1.4 crore

The trade deadline is scheduled for November 14. Per Royal Challengers Bangalore director of cricket operations Mike Hesson, teams will finalise their retention lists a day later.

The auction will take place on December 19, and teams have been granted an additional balance of Rs 3 crore. The auction is expected to be a small one, with the 2021 season presenting a major shake-up to the squads:

The biggest trade is undoubtedly that of Ashwin, an IPL veteran with 125 wickets in the competition. The 33-year-old all-rounder has previously played for Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant, before his stint with Kings XI.

An expert wicket-taker during Chennai's title wins in 2010 and 2011, he played two solid seasons with Kings XI but failed to lead the team to the play-offs. Delhi were among last year's top contenders and should provide him with a better chance of adding another title.

Moving the other way is Suchith, who was bought by Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2015 IPL. He has done most of his damage in the Vijay Hazare Trophy so far, as a standout for Karnataka.

West Indies rising star Rutherford and Indian prospect Markande swapped teams in an exchange of potential stars of the future. Defending champions Mumbai Indians welcomed the big-hitting 21-year-old:

Rutherford was bought by Delhi in last year's auction and has impressed in the Caribbean Premier League. In last year's IPL, his top performance came against Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he scored 28 from 13 balls and took the wicket of South African star AB de Villiers.

Markande's IPL debut came in 2018, when he took a remarkable 15 wickets for Mumbai. He wasn't much of a factor in the 2019 campaign, however, and the emergence of Rahul Chahar meant the Indians could afford to part with him.