Tiger Woods Commits to Play in 2020 Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club

TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/Getty Images

Tiger Woods will return for the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in February.

Woods, who hosts the tournament through the Tiger Woods Foundation, confirmed Tuesday he will participate in the event, which will be held in Pacific Palisades, California.

The 43-year-old last played in the Zozo Championship two weeks ago, edging out Hideki Matsuyama by three shots for the win.

Given its connection to the 15-time major champion, the Genesis Invitational has been a staple of Woods' calendar in recent years. Beyond his status as the host, Riviera Country Club was the sight of his PGA Tour debut in 1992 at the age of 16.

Not that the California native needed any added motivation, but ESPN's Bob Harig noted the stakes will be higher for the entire field in 2020: "The tournament dates are Feb. 13-16 and now has a designation as an invitational, meaning the field has been reduced to 120 players, will see an increase in prize money from $7.4 million to $9.3 million and the winner will get a three-year PGA Tour exemption instead of the standard two."

Woods appeared in 12 PGA Tour events in 2019, and it looks like he'll be able to at least maintain a similar workload in 2020. He has committed to play in the Hero World Challenge, which tees off Dec. 4 in the Bahamas, and will represent the United States in the Presidents Cup the following week.

Woods is looking for his first win in the Genesis Invitational. He was runner-up in 1998 and 1999.