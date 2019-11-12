Knicks Rumors: David Fizdale, Steve Mills, Scott Perry 'On Notice' Amid Woes

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

New York Knicks president Steve Mills, general manager Scott Perry and head coach David Fizdale are reportedly all "on notice" following the team's 2-8 start to the 2019-20 NBA season.

Ian Begley of SNY reported Tuesday that sources believe the "most likely scenario" if the struggles continue is for Fizdale to get fired during the campaign, followed by Mills and Perry in the offseason.

The team's brass held a press conference following Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers to voice their displeasure about the lack of early-season success.

Mills said the front office hadn't lost faith in the coaching staff, though:

"We just felt like given that this is our 10th game, we felt that we had an obligation to come and speak to you guys. Obviously, Scott and I are not happy with where we are right now. We think the team is not performing to the level that we anticipated or we expected to perform at, and that's something that we think we collectively have to do a better job of delivering the product on the floor that we said we would do at the start of this season.

"We still believe in our coaching staff. We believe in the plan Scott and I put together and the players that we assembled. But we also have to acknowledge that we haven't played at the level we expected to play at."

Despite those comments, there are rumors of discord behind the scenes.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews reported Monday that Mills has "started to lay the internal groundwork for the eventual dismissal" of Fizdale while trying to protect himself by telling owner James Dolan the roster was built to contend in the weaker Eastern Conference.

"Everyone is moving to their positions now," a source told ESPN. "This is how they'll make (Fizdale) the fall guy."

Although the Knicks' offseason did feature some signings, led by Julius Randle, Marcus Morris and Elfrid Payton, and the selection of prized prospect RJ Barrett, it fell well short of expectations since the team didn't land any of the high-end players from a star-studded free-agent market.

So, while there's plenty of blame to go around, it sounds like Fizdale could be the first domino to fall in what may become a total organizational overhaul before next season.

The Knicks will try to turn things around starting Tuesday night in a road game against the 3-7 Chicago Bulls.