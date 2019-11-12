Mets Rumors: NY 'Looking At' Reliever Dellin Betances in Free Agency

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The New York Mets reportedly have interest in free agent reliever Dellin Betances, according to Andy Martino of SNY:

The longtime New York Yankees relief pitcher had a lost season in 2019, making just one appearance after shoulder and lat injuries and then tearing his left Achilles tendon in September.

Those injuries not only left the Yankees without one of their top relievers, but they also called into question how much value the 31-year-old will have on the free-agent market. His return timetable is uncertain, but since the Achilles injury didn't require surgery, he could be ready for spring training.

Betances has been one of the top relievers in baseball with a career 2.36 ERA and 1.04 WHIP. From 2014 to 2018, he registered at least 100 strikeouts and 19 holds in each campaign and four All-Star nods.

The Yankees could choose to bring Betances back, though even without him, the bullpen was a strength for the team. Starting pitching likely will be a bigger priority, meaning Betances could be up for grabs.

The Mets could use bullpen help. Only Seth Lugo had 20 or more holds last season with 21, while closer Edwin Diaz was a major disappointment with 26 saves, seven blown saves, a 5.59 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP.

The rotation—headlined by Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz and Marcus Stroman—is solid, and a player such as Betances would help New York finish games, making the Mets a logical suitor.