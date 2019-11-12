Ex-Packers QB Zeke Bratkowski Dies at Age 88, Was Bart Starr's Backup

Focus On Sport/Getty Images

Zeke Bratkowski, who earned the nickname "Super Sub" while operating as the backup to legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr in the 1960s, died Monday at the age of 88.

The Packers announced the news.

"I've tried to pattern myself after Bart," Bratkowski said in 1967. "We study the movies together and go over the game plan together. I try to think as much like he does as I can so the team will not have to make a big adjustment if I'm needed."

The Illinois native attended the University of Georgia before getting selected by the Chicago Bears in the second round of the 1953 NFL draft.

His time with the Bears included a two-year absence to serve in the Air Force. He also played two-plus seasons with the Los Angeles Rams before landing with the Packers in 1963.

Bratkowski made 43 appearances, including nine starts, across seven years with Green Bay. He was on the team's roster when it won the final NFL Championship Game and the first two Super Bowl titles.

He was inducted in the Packers Hall of Fame in 1989.

In all, Bratkowski finished his career with a 51.3 completion percentage, 10,345 passing yards, 65 touchdowns and 112 interceptions across 132 appearances in the run-dominated era.

Only 49 of Super Sub's 132 games were starts.

His playing days were following by a coaching career that spanned nearly three decades with six different NFL teams, including the Packers. He last served as the New York Jets' offensive coordinator in 1995.