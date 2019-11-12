Seth Rollins Backlash Becoming Too Loud to Ignore and More WWE Raw Fallout

1 of 3

WWE taped Raw Friday afternoon, giving itself three full days to edit out the immense jeers that greeted Seth Rollins for his promo regarding his Survivor Series team. Yet, Monday on the USA Network, the boos were still there, untouched by a company notorious for altering sound on its shows.

It was further proof that the negativity that has accompanied Rollins over the last month has become too obvious to ignore.

Commentator Vic Joseph made light of the reaction, referring to the crowd as "finicky" to mask the fact that the guy positioned to be the top babyface on the flagship show has become increasingly despised by the fan base.

This week's broadcast was the latest example of the mounting backlash against a character that has become too bland, one-dimensional and unlikable for fans to continue supporting.

The creative team's inability to develop his persona, Rollins' tendency to try too hard to get his emotions across and the overexposure of the Superstar have hurt what was the very connection with audiences that launched him to the top of the show in the first place.

It is unfortunate, if only because Rollins' efforts between the ropes have never waned. He remains a standard-bearer for WWE, even as the company has transformed his character into a less-charismatic John Cena.

The crowd has had enough of Rollins in this form. If there is any Superstar who could benefit from going away for a little and coming back refreshed in time for Royal Rumble or WrestleMania, it is The Architect.

The more WWE insists on shoving him down fans' throats, overbooking him and pushing him into positions that do not reflect his strengths as a performer, the more the jeers will greet him in arenas across the globe. And if that happens, it will be only a matter of time before the company must discuss a heel turn for a guy whose best work from an on-screen persona standpoint came when he was the spoiled, entitled face of The Authority back in 2015.