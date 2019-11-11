Warriors' Stephen Curry Says He 'Definitely' Expects to Return in Early Spring

John Hefti/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is hopeful of getting back on the court at some point during the 2019-20 NBA season.

"I definitely expect to be ready to play," Curry told reporters Monday. "I don't know when, but at some point in early spring. It's just a matter of the rehab process."

The six-time All-Star underwent surgery Nov. 1, with the Warriors confirming he'd be out for at least three months before doctors re-evaluate his recovery.

Wearing a cast on his left hand, Curry also said Monday he'll have another procedure in December to remove some pins from the hand and is looking at rejoining the team on the road starting in January.

Between the severity of Curry's injury and the sorry state of the Warriors at the moment, some wondered whether Golden State might choose to hold him out for the remainder of the year. A streak of seven straight playoff appearances is in serious jeopardy.

A source told Bleacher Report's Ric Bucher the two-time MVP may not return, "not because he would be physically unable but because there probably wouldn't be a competitive reason to put him out there again."

At 2-8, the reigning Western Conference champions are last in the Western Conference. NBC Sports' Monte Poole noted this is the franchise's worst start under the Joe Lacob and Peter Guber ownership regime.

When it comes to his recovery, Curry might be looking beyond the NBA regular season.

He confirmed in September—before the injury—he plans on representing the United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Even if it's only for a handful of games, getting back on the court would allow him to shake off the rust before he'd start training with Team USA ahead of the Olympics.