Report: Chiefs' Emmanuel Ogbah to Undergo Pectoral Surgery, out for Season

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs will reportedly be without defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah for the remainder of the season.

On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Ogbah suffered a torn pectoral muscle during Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans and will undergo surgery that will end his campaign. Schefter noted he is expected to be healthy by the offseason, during which he will be a free agent.

Kansas City acquired Ogbah from the Cleveland Browns via trade this past offseason, and he made an immediate impact. He tallied 5.5 sacks in the first 10 games, which leads the Chiefs this season and tied his career high from when he was a rookie in 2016.

The Oklahoma State product appeared well on his way to a career year and figured to be a primary defensive contributor in his first playoff appearance.

Instead, he will turn his attention toward the offseason and free agency, when he will be coming off a significant injury. Fortunately for Ogbah, he is just 26 years old and showed plenty of potential on a contender before this setback.

As for the Chiefs, they will likely turn toward the combination of Frank Clark, Alex Okafor and Tanoh Kpassagnon at defensive end with Ogbah sidelined. They will look to help stabilize a defense that is just 19th in points allowed per game this season.