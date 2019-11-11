Report: Chiefs' Emmanuel Ogbah to Undergo Pectoral Surgery, out for Season

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 12, 2019

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is chased by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (90) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs will reportedly be without defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah for the remainder of the season.  

On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Ogbah suffered a torn pectoral muscle during Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans and will undergo surgery that will end his campaign. Schefter noted he is expected to be healthy by the offseason, during which he will be a free agent.

Kansas City acquired Ogbah from the Cleveland Browns via trade this past offseason, and he made an immediate impact. He tallied 5.5 sacks in the first 10 games, which leads the Chiefs this season and tied his career high from when he was a rookie in 2016.

The Oklahoma State product appeared well on his way to a career year and figured to be a primary defensive contributor in his first playoff appearance.

Instead, he will turn his attention toward the offseason and free agency, when he will be coming off a significant injury. Fortunately for Ogbah, he is just 26 years old and showed plenty of potential on a contender before this setback.

As for the Chiefs, they will likely turn toward the combination of Frank Clark, Alex Okafor and Tanoh Kpassagnon at defensive end with Ogbah sidelined. They will look to help stabilize a defense that is just 19th in points allowed per game this season.

Related

    Gordon Could Put Seahawks in SB 👀

    Josh Gordon debuts for the Seahawks on MNF and if the experiment works, Seattle is a legit contender

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gordon Could Put Seahawks in SB 👀

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Josh Gordon to Make Seahawks Debut Tonight vs. 49ers

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Josh Gordon to Make Seahawks Debut Tonight vs. 49ers

    Seahawks
    via Seahawks

    Report: AB Feels It's 'Unfair' How Long He's Waited to Meet with NFL

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: AB Feels It's 'Unfair' How Long He's Waited to Meet with NFL

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    5 Takeaways from Chiefs' 35-32 Loss to Titans

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    5 Takeaways from Chiefs' 35-32 Loss to Titans

    Mitch Carney
    via Chiefs Wire