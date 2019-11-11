James Harden, Russell Westbrook Combine for 65 as Rockets Breeze Past Pelicans

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets are on a four-game winning streak for the first time this season.

Houston defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 122-116 on Monday at Smoothie King Center and improved to 7-3 on the year. James Harden took over in crunch time, while Russell Westbrook and Clint Capela also stuffed the stat sheet.

As for the Pelicans, they are just 2-8 and missed an opportunity to build their own first winning streak of the season following a victory over the Charlotte Hornets. They are one of the league's biggest disappointments in the early going, although they figure to be much more formidable when top pick Zion Williamson returns from injury.

Notable Player Stats

HOU G James Harden: 39 points, nine assists, four rebounds and six turnovers on 13-of-25 shooting and 3-of-11 from three-point range

HOU G Russell Westbrook: 26 points, five rebounds, four assists, four steals and six turnovers on 11-of-21 shooting and 1-of-8 from three-point range

HOU C Clint Capela : 11 points, 20 rebounds and two blocks

HOU G Eric Gordon: 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting and 4-of-7 from three-point range

NO G JJ Redick: 24 points and three assists on 7-of-16 shooting and 7-of-15 from three-point range

NO G Jrue Holiday: 18 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds and six turnovers on 6-of-21 shooting and 0-of-7 from three-point range

James Harden Gets Over Pelicans Hump in Crunch Time

Few players in the league have played better than Harden of late, as evidenced by the NBA announcing he won Western Conference Player of the Week after he averaged 40.7 points, 9.3 assists and 8.0 rebounds over the last three games.

However, the Pelicans were kryptonite for the seven-time All-Star in their first matchup, holding him to 8-of-29 shooting from the field and 2-of-18 from deep with eight turnovers.

"Don't say that. That's such bad luck," Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry said before Monday's rematch when reminded how well his team defended him in October, per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle. "I thought we did a good job of being there to challenge it. That doesn't mean he's not going to make them. I just think he's probably the most difficult matchup in the league simply because he's a willing passer, also."

The stage was set for a redemptive performance from No. 13 on Monday, especially since a New Orleans defense that is 29th in the league in defensive rating, per NBA.com, was without the injured Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram in addition to Williamson.

It didn't seem like that performance would come in the early going when the Pelicans held him without a field goal until the middle of the second quarter by contesting his perimeter looks and crowding him to cut off his scoring lanes.

But having another MVP in the backfield is often beneficial. Westbrook was able to carry the offense during Harden's slow start until the latter finally had enough of an inferior opponent.

After the Pelicans pulled within four points with less than eight minutes remaining, Harden scored the next 13 to open up a 17-point advantage. The stretch included an and-1 on a three-pointer, eliminated any doubt about the outcome and sent a message that his talent can only be contained by the likes of the Pelicans for so long.

What's Next?

Both teams host the Los Angeles Clippers in their next games. Houston faces them on Wednesday, while the Pelicans play them on Thursday.