Tua Tagovailoa Has No 'Further Issues' with Injury After Alabama's Loss vs. LSU

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Alabama Crimson Tide starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did not further injure his ankle in Saturday's 46-41 loss against LSU.

Head coach Nick Saban addressed the injury during his press conference Monday, per Charlie Potter of 247Sports.com:

"He's a little sore, as to be expected. We did all the medical research that you could do on him to find out if he did any damage or hurt himself in any way, shape or form, and he did not. So, we'll manage the soreness, may give him a day off today and sort of start him back tomorrow a little bit. So, we'll just have to manage it day-to-day, and he should respond each and every week.

"But the situation that he's in is very much expected, and he doesn't have any further issues."

