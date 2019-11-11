Spanish Super Cup Draw 2019-20: Schedule of Dates for Semi-Finals Fixtures

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona and Real Madrid have been kept apart in the semi-finals draw for the 2019 Spanish Super Cup.

The competition is under a new format this season and will take place in Saudi Arabia during the winter.

Los Blancos will play Valencia on Jan. 8 with Barca set to battle Atletico Madrid on Jan. 9.

The final will take place at King Abdullah International Stadium on Jan. 12.

Spanish Super Cup Schedule

Valencia vs. Real Madrid, Jan. 8, 2020

Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid, Jan. 9, 2020

According to Reuters (via MailOnline), the Spanish federation's decision to revamp the tournament and play it in Saudi Arabia has been met with criticism because of the country's human rights record.

Spain women's midfielder Veronica Boquete has called the decision "the victory of money and business above sport, above everything else."

The Super Cup has previously been contested over two legs between the holders of the La Liga and Copa del Rey titles. Last year it changed to a single-match format, won by Barcelona 2-1 over Sevilla in August.

Per Reuters, the Spanish federation have reportedly received assurances women will be allowed into the stadium during the competition.

Saudi Arabia hosted the 2018 Italian Super Cup between Juventus and AC Milan as the Old Lady earned a 1-0 victory. The next edition of the Italian Super Cup will be played at King Saud University Stadium in the Saudi capital of Riyadh between Juve and Lazio on Dec. 22.