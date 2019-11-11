Report: Antonio Brown Feels It's 'Unfair' How Long He's Waited to Meet with NFL

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Antonio Brown is still hoping to return to the NFL this season and is reportedly upset over how long he's waited for the league to take action.

ESPN's Josina Anderson explained the situation Monday on First Take:

"Well first of all, Antonio Brown is looking forward to this interview with the NFL on Thursday, that actually is going to be in-person. Because it's been about six or seven weeks since he was let go by the Patriots, and he's been feeling, according to sources, like it has been unfair, the amount of time that he had to wait. Perhaps, that the NFL was also minding the perception of the allegations around him and wanting that to kind of dissipate some. Also the unfairness of the fact when you consider next week for most teams they'll have six games remaining, and if you put that up against what the baseline suspension for the NFL would be when you're dealing with cases of sexual or domestic misconduct. So, if they decide to apply that suspension, he's effectively done, which is why Adam Schefter is saying that."

Though the receiver is set to meet with the NFL this week to address his sexual assault allegations, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Brown is not expected to play again in 2019. The league reportedly plans to place him on the commissioner's exempt list if he were signed by a team.

Per Schefter, Brown also hasn't turned over evidence requested by the NFL.

The 31-year-old was accused of sexually assaulting his former trainer, Britney Taylor, in a federal lawsuit in September, according to Ben Shpigel of the New York Times. Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated reported additional allegations and misconduct in past years by Brown.

He was released by the New England Patriots after playing just one game, less than one month after being released by the Oakland Raiders after zero games played.

Despite being out of football, the 31-year-old recently said on social media he wants to make his return and that he blamed the NFL for not playing:

After a long wait, he hopes to get his chance to present a case to the league that he deserves another shot.