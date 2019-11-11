Arians Compares Kyler Murray to Russell Wilson; Talks Jameis Winston-Bucs Future

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

After Kyler Murray thrashed his defense in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians heaped praise on the No. 1 pick.

"Reminiscent of a young Russell Wilson, but faster," Arians told NBC Sports' Peter King. "He's so dangerous coming out of the pocket. Very, very impressed with him."

Murray threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns against one interception in one of the best passing games of his young career. The 5'10" quarterback has drawn comparisons to Wilson (5'11") because of their heights and similar skill sets.

The Cardinals held a 27-23 lead late into the fourth quarter, but their defense failed to hold on, with Peyton Barber scampering in from one yard out with 1:43 remaining.

Arians praised his own young quarterback, Jameis Winston, who spearheaded the drive. Winston remains one of the most high-variance quarterbacks in football, but Arians appears open to him being under center moving forward.

"He's taken us down the field to win or tie the game the last two weeks in the last two minutes. That's the maturity of a young quarterback you're looking for. If he plays like he has the last two weeks for the rest of the season, I'd say there's a really good chance," Arians said of Winston returning as the starter.

Winston, 25, is playing out the fifth-year option on his contract and will become an unrestricted free agent in March. He's thrown for 2,765 yards and 17 touchdowns against an NFL-worst 14 interceptions. His unwavering aggressiveness has turned the Bucs into one of the league's best downfield passing attacks, but his turnover woes are among the biggest reasons Tampa is 3-6.

Arians is known around the NFL as a quarterback whisperer, and there have been stretches where Winston looks the part of a franchise guy. However, with there being as many as four quarterbacks who could be first-round picks in April's draft—Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Jordan Love—it's possible Arians will look to draft and develop his own guy.