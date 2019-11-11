Leicester's Ricardo Pereira Says Jamie Vardy 'Ruthless' Like Cristiano Ronaldo

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leicester City right-back Ricardo Pereira said Jamie Vardy shares a clinical streak in front of goal with Portugal team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Vardy netted his 11th goal of the campaign as Leicester beat Arsenal 2-0 on Saturday.

Per Goal's Peter Lynch, Pereira noted a similarity between his compatriot and the Englishman:

"They are very different people, but they are both ruthless in front of goal. It's important to have a player like that. When he has a chance he scores.

"In some games where we don't have many chances, it's important to take them and score one goal.

"In some games the small details make the difference. We are happy to have him."

Vardy opened the scoring against the Gunners when he put the finishing touch on an incisive team move from the Foxes:

He's now scored the same number of Premier League goals as Newcastle United, Southampton and Norwich City this season, and more than Crystal Palace and Watford.

The 32-year-old also continued his remarkable record of nine goals in as many league starts against Arsenal.

He's enjoying a better campaign so far than Ronaldo, who has hit the back of the net on five occasions in 10 Serie A appearances.

Vardy has now scored 91 goals in 188 Premier League games, putting him ahead of some of the division's iconic goalscorers:

Following his first season in England's top flight—in which he scored five goals and was also used out wide at times—he's hit double figures for goals in each campaign.

He has been especially prolific since Brendan Rodgers replaced Claude Puel in February, with 20 goals in just 22 league matches under the coach.

His form this season has been a significant factor in the Foxes lying second in the table after 12 games, having only been outscored by Manchester City.

Such is the quality of Liverpool's form—they've won 11 times and drawn once—it's unlikely Vardy will be able to lead Leicester to a second league title, but a UEFA Champions League spot is a realistic possibility.