Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Harry Maguire: 'He Can Be a Long-Term Captain'

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has tipped summer signing Harry Maguire to be a future full-time captain of Manchester United.

The centre-back skippered the Red Devils in the absence of Ashley Young on Sunday as United beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 at Old Trafford in one of their best performances of the season:

Maguire, 26, was only making his 12th league appearance for the Manchester giants, but Solskjaer said afterwards he believes the Englishman could eventually take the armband full time, per Ryan Benson of Goal: "Harry has come in and been excellent in the dressing room and on the pitch. He can be a long-term captain."

United signed Maguire from Leicester City in August for £80 million. He has played every minute so far in the Premier League in 2019-20, and though United have had their struggles, Maguire has settled well.

The Red Devils conceded 54 goals in the Premier League last season, more than in any other campaign since 1978-79:

In 12 league games in 2019-20, though, they have conceded only 12 times, fewer than 16 of the other sides in the division.

Maguire and Victor Lindelof have formed a fine partnership at centre-back, and though they would have been frustrated to concede from a corner against Brighton, the performance as a whole was excellent.

Andreas Pereira, Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford were the goalscorers for the hosts at Old Trafford, and they could have scored more:

The victory put the Red Devils up to seventh in the Premier League table:

Solskjaer's side are back in action after the international break on November 24, when they visit Bramall Lane to play Sheffield United, who are unbeaten in their last five matches.