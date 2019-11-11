Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Harry Maguire: 'He Can Be a Long-Term Captain'

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2019

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Harry Maguire of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on November 10, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)
James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has tipped summer signing Harry Maguire to be a future full-time captain of Manchester United.

The centre-back skippered the Red Devils in the absence of Ashley Young on Sunday as United beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 at Old Trafford in one of their best performances of the season:

Maguire, 26, was only making his 12th league appearance for the Manchester giants, but Solskjaer said afterwards he believes the Englishman could eventually take the armband full time, per Ryan Benson of Goal: "Harry has come in and been excellent in the dressing room and on the pitch. He can be a long-term captain."

United signed Maguire from Leicester City in August for £80 million. He has played every minute so far in the Premier League in 2019-20, and though United have had their struggles, Maguire has settled well.

The Red Devils conceded 54 goals in the Premier League last season, more than in any other campaign since 1978-79:

In 12 league games in 2019-20, though, they have conceded only 12 times, fewer than 16 of the other sides in the division.

Maguire and Victor Lindelof have formed a fine partnership at centre-back, and though they would have been frustrated to concede from a corner against Brighton, the performance as a whole was excellent.

Andreas Pereira, Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford were the goalscorers for the hosts at Old Trafford, and they could have scored more:

The victory put the Red Devils up to seventh in the Premier League table:

Solskjaer's side are back in action after the international break on November 24, when they visit Bramall Lane to play Sheffield United, who are unbeaten in their last five matches.

Read 3 Comments

Don’t let them do all the trash talkingGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    Report: Ancelotti Has Two Games to Save His Job

    Napoli are seventh in Serie A, face Milan and Liverpool next

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Ancelotti Has Two Games to Save His Job

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia

    Lewandowski Could Beat Muller's 40-Goal Bundesliga Record

    Bayern chairman: 'I thought Gerd Muller's record was for eternity. But I think Robert is the first player who could get close and put it at risk'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Lewandowski Could Beat Muller's 40-Goal Bundesliga Record

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Rashford Hosts Cancer Survivor at Old Trafford 🙌

    Forward invited American fan to help fulfil his lifelong dream to see Man Utd live

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Rashford Hosts Cancer Survivor at Old Trafford 🙌

    Mail Online
    via Mail Online

    B/R Ranks Top 10 Clubs This Season

    World Football logo
    World Football

    B/R Ranks Top 10 Clubs This Season

    Sam Tighe
    via Bleacher Report