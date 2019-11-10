Ravens' Lamar Jackson 2nd-Ever to Record Perfect Passer Rating Twice in 1 Season

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Lamar Jackson entered rarefied air as he enjoyed another monster game in the Baltimore Ravens' 49-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Jackson finished 15-of-17 for 223 yards and three touchdowns through the air while running for 65 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. The second-year star also earned a perfect passer rating (158.3) for the second time this season.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley noted Ben Roethlisberger (2007) is the only other player in NFL history to have two games with a perfect QB rating in one year.

Jackson's other "perfect" outing came in Week 1 when the Ravens demolished the Miami Dolphins 59-10. He had 324 yards and five touchdowns through the air while missing only three of his 20 pass attempts.

"I'm a quarterback at the end of the day," he said after Sunday's game, per Hensley. "I want to prove that each and every day I go out and practice. I treat it like it's a game. If I miss a pass at practice, I'm ticked off."

Although it didn't contribute to his historic passing day, Jackson's biggest highlight was his 47-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Even Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was left marveling at the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner:

With Sunday's victory, the Ravens are now 7-2 and sitting in first place in the AFC North.

With each week, Jackson's MVP candidacy grows, and the next month could vault him ahead of Russell Wilson, who's arguably the strongest contender right now. Baltimore plays the Houston Texans (6-3), Los Angeles Rams (5-3), San Francisco 49ers (8-0) and Buffalo Bills (6-3) in its next four games.