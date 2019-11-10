Dion Waiters Suspended 10 Games by Heat After Taking Gummy on Team Plane

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 10, 2019

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Dion Waiters #11 of the Miami Heat looks on against the Houston Rockets during the first half at American Airlines Arena on October 18, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Miami Heat reportedly have a suspension and a bit of a mystery on their hands.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Miami suspended Dion Waiters for 10 games because of "conduct detrimental to the team." The suspension comes after Brian Windhorst and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported Waiters missed Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers and received medical treatment after he "experienced a 'panic attack' on the team's charter flight Thursday night after consuming a THC-infused edible."

Charania noted a teammate allegedly gave Waiters the "gummy," but the guard has not said who it was because he’s been "reluctant" to give up information.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

