NFL Scores Week 10: Results, Wild-Card Standings and Top Fantasy Football Stars

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Fans of the NFL might not agree on much, but we should all agree that football is an unpredictable game.

By Week 10, we can usually separate the contenders from the also-rans. However, that doesn't mean that the best teams are going to play the best football every time they take the field. The New Orleans Saints, for example, were rolling—with and without Drew Brees—coming into Sunday. They got dominated by the Atlanta Falcons at home.

New Orleans wasn't the only potential playoff team to get knocked off on Sunday either. The Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions also fell. And if you pegged guys like Brian Hill and Jeff Driskel as fantasy standouts for Week 10, give yourself a high-five. There probably isn't anyone around who had the same predictions.

Both the playoff race and the fantasy football landscape have been shaken up by a wild slate of games. We'll dig into both here, along with the full results of Week 10.

NFL Week 10 Scores and Top Fantasy Performers

Oakland Raiders 26, Los Angeles Chargers 24 (Thursday)

RB Melvin Gordon: 108 rushing yards, one reception, 25 receiving yards, one TD

RB Josh Jacobs: 71 rushing yards, three receptions, 30 receiving yards, one TD

Chicago Bears 20, Detroit Lions 13

QB Jeff Driskel: 269 passing yards, one passing TD, 37 rushing yards

WR Kenny Golladay: three receptions, 57 yards, one TD

Baltimore Ravens: 49, Cincinnati Bengals 13

QB Lamar Jackson: 223 passing yards, three passing TDs, 65 rushing yards, one rushing TD

WR Marquise Brown: four receptions, 80 yards, one TD

Cleveland Browns 19, Buffalo Bills 13

QB Baker Mayfield: 238 passing yards, two passing TDs

WR Jarvis Landry: nine receptions, 97 yards, one TD

Atlanta Falcons 26, New Orleans Saints 9

RB Brian Hill: 61 rushing yards, one reception, 10 receiving yards, one TD

WR Michael Thomas: 13 receptions, 152 receiving yards

New York Jets 34, New York Giants 27

QB Daniel Jones: 308 passing yards, four passing TDs, 20 rushing yards

RB Le'Veon Bell: 34 rushing yards, four receptions, 34 receiving yards, one TD

Tennessee Titans 35, Kansas City Chiefs 32

QB Patrick Mahomes: 446 passing yards, three passing TDs

RB Derrick Henry: 188 rushing yards, two receptions, three receiving yards, two TDs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30, Arizona Cardinals 27

QB Kyler Murray: 324 passing yards, three passing TDs, 38 rushing yards

RB Ronald Jones II: 29 rushing yards, eight receptions, 77 receiving yards, one TD

Miami Dolphins 16, Indianapolis Colts 12

TE Jack Doyle: three receptions, 44 yards, one TD

WR DeVante Parker: five receptions, 69 yards

Green Bay Packers: 24, Carolina Panthers 16

RB Christian McCaffrey: 108 rushing yards, six receptions, 33 receiving yards, one TD

WR Davante Adams: seven receptions, 118 receiving yards

Pittsburgh Steelers 17, Los Angeles Rams 12

WR James Washington: six receptions, 90 yards, one TD

WR Robert Woods: seven receptions, 95 yards

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Gary Landers/Associated Press

While much of Sunday's action was surprising, Lamar Jackson's performance was not. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback has lit up many defenses this season, and he did the same to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jackson did damage through the air and on the ground this week, totaling 288 yards and four touchdowns.

A star in all fantasy formats, Jackson is proving to be a true franchise signal-caller for the Ravens.

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs didn't win Sunday, but they did see the return of starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee). In the grand scheme of things, that may be the more important development.

If Kansas City hopes to make the playoffs, they're going to have to rely on Mahomes, who was stellar Sunday. He passed for 446 yards and three touchdowns, which is great for fantasy managers who have been waiting for his return.

The Chiefs defense was a disappointment, however, surrendering 35 points and over 200 rushing yards to the Tennessee Titans. That defense could be a liability for Kansas City as it pushes for a playoff spot. It should also ensure that fantasy managers get big weekly production from Mahomes as he tries to keep pace on the scoreboard.

Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have struggled to find an offensive identity for much of the 2019 season. On Sunday, they found some focus and got a win by feeding the ball to one of the most reliable receivers in the game.

Baker Mayfield connected with wideout Jarvis Landry nine times for 97 yards and a touchdown. The former LSU standout was Cleveland's safety valve against a Buffalo Bills defense that had ranked third against the pass (184.6 yards per game allowed).

"We have a lot of respect for him," Bills safety Micah Hyde said before the game, according to The Athletic's Matthew Fairburn.

Buffalo knew it would have a challenge in Landry, but the Bills couldn't contain him. Getting him the ball should be a focus for Cleveland moving forward.

Jack Doyle, TE, Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts weren't able to get a win with Jacoby Brissett out of the lineup. Brian Hoyer got the start for the Colts, and his three interceptions helped the Miami Dolphins get their second win of the season.

While Hoyer's mistakes were a letdown for Indianapolis, tight end Jack Doyle didn't let down fantasy manager. A prime waiver-wire target for Week 10, Doyle caught three passes for 44 yards and a touchdown.

With both T.Y. Hilton and Parris Campbell dealing with injuries, Doyle should remain a prominent piece of the Colts offense next week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Brissett, who wasn't ruled out until Saturday, may be back in the lineup as well.

NFL Conference Standings, Week 10

AFC

New England Patriots 8-1

Baltimore Ravens 7-2

Houston Texans 6-3

Buffalo Bills 6-3

Indianapolis Colts 6-4

Kansas City Chiefs 6-4

Oakland Raiders 5-4

Pittsburgh Steelers 5-4

Tennessee Titans 5-5

Jacksonville Jaguars 4-5

Los Angeles Chargers 4-6

Denver Broncos 3-6

Cleveland Browns 3-6

New York Jets 2-7

Miami Dolphins 2-7

Cincinnati Bengals 0-9

NFC

San Francisco 49ers 8-0

Green Bay Packers 8-2

New Orleans Saints 7-2

Seattle Seahawks 7-2

Minnesota Vikings 6-3

Dallas Cowboys 5-3

Carolina Panthers 5-4

Los Angeles Rams 5-4

Philadelphia Eagles 5-4

Chicago Bears 4-5

Detroit Lions 3-5-1

Arizona Cardinals 3-6-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3-6

Atlanta Falcons 2-7

New York Giants 2-8

Washington Redskins 1-8