Trevor Lawrence Throws 3 TDs as No. 5 Clemson Steamrolls NC State 55-10

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Clemson extended its winning streak to 25 games with a 55-10 victory over NC State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday.

The Tigers led 28-0 after one quarter, with quarterback Trevor Lawrence accounting for three of those scores (one running, two passing). Running back Travis Etienne, who caught a four-yard Lawrence pass for a touchdown, also ran one into the end zone from 19 yards out.

Clemson then grabbed a 42-0 halftime edge because of a John Simpson one-yard run and another Lawrence touchdown toss, this time to Justyn Ross from 33 yards.

The Tigers took their foot off the gas after halftime as they cruised to their 10th win this season.

Clemson, which outgained NC State 549-290 from scrimmage, entered the evening fifth in the College Football Playoff standings. A move into the Top Three is inevitable after No. 3 Alabama fell to No. 2 LSU at home and No. 4 Penn State lost to No. 17 Minnesota on the road.

The 10-0 Tigers are now 7-0 in the ACC. NC State, which has lost three straight games, fell to 4-5 (1-4 in ACC play).

Notable Performances

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence: 20-of-27, 276 passing yards, 3 TD; 8 carries, 59 yards, 1 TD

Clemson RB Travis Etienne: 14 carries, 112 yards, 2 TD; 3 catches, 31 yards, 1 TD

Clemson WR Justyn Ross: 4 catches, 75 yards, 1 TD

Clemson WR Tee Higgins: 4 catches, 73 yards, 1 TD

NC State QB Devin Leary: 14-of-29, 166 yards

NC State RB Zonovan Knight: 12 carries, 139 yards, 1 TD

NC State TE Cary Angeline: 2 catches, 53 yards

Travis Etienne Continues Scorching-Hot Pace

These are Etienne's rushing numbers in four games from Weeks 2 through 5: 55 carries, 257 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

These are Etienne's rushing numbers in the four games immediately afterward: 58 rushes, 640 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Whatever slump that Etienne worked through in the beginning of the season is a distant memory as he's reassumed his place as one of the country's best running backs.

He once again shined on Saturday thanks to 14 carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns in addition to three receptions for 31 yards and another touchdown.

The day was a historic one for Etienne, who set the school record for most career touchdowns:

He'll also set the Clemson record for most consecutive 100-yard rushing games with six if he can cross the century mark again:

Clemson once had a two-headed rushing attack called "Thunder & Lightning," featuring the powerful James Davis and the speedy C.J. Spiller.

Head coach Dabo Swinney gave Etienne the ultimate compliment earlier this year, saying that he was "thunder" and "lightning" all in one, per Matt Connolly of the Charlotte Observer.

The Tigers may have been fifth in the CFP rankings following a slow start that included a sluggish win over Texas A&M and a near-loss to UNC, but that placement will be a distant memory thanks to Etienne, who is in peak form at the right time as Clemson looks to close out its second straight undefeated season.

What's Next?

Clemson will host No. 19 Wake Forest on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Tigers will clinch a spot in the ACC Championship Game with a victory.

The Wolfpack will welcome Louisville into Raleigh on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.