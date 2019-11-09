Eddie Pepperell DQ'd from Turkish Airlines Open After Running Out of Golf Balls

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Eddie Pepperell had a day to forget at the Turkish Airlines Open on Saturday when he was disqualified after running out of golf balls.

Per ESPN's Bob Harig, the Englishman exhausted his supply at the fourth hole when he sent all of his balls into the water at the Montgomerie Maxx Royal golf course in Belek, Antalya, Turkey.

Martin Kaymer, who partnered Pepperell in the third round alongside George Coetzee, said he lost either four or five balls in the water of the par-five hole:

"Eddie hit his shots to the green then came over to tell us he had run out of balls. Then he walked off. I thought he lost four or five. We are about 80 per cent sure it was five, 20 per cent four.

"He was quick, so it was hard to keep track. He did not ask if he could borrow one from me or George.

"It did not look like he wanted to play. He did not putt with his putter on the third hole; he putted with a wedge. So there was a lot happening."

Pepperell was two over for the day having racked up four bogeys and two birdies in his first 12 holes on Saturday, having started on the back nine.

The 28-year-old did have the option of borrowing a ball from Kaymer or Coetzee to complete the hole. His failure to finish the fourth hole is officially why he was disqualified.

However, on top of the shots he had already dropped for hitting so many shots into the water, he would have incurred a two-shot penalty if the borrowed ball was not the same type as those he had been using.

He would have then violated the one-ball rule had he teed off on the fifth hole with a different ball to the one he had been using, which would have resulted in his disqualification anyway.