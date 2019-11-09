Watch Penguins' Sidney Crosby Gift New Car to Army Veteran Madeline Malizio

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIINovember 9, 2019

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby prepares to take a face-off during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby celebrated Veterans Day a few days early this year. 

The three-time Stanley Cup winner gifted the 2019 Honda Passport Elite that he won as last season's NHL All-Star Game MVP to Army veteran Madeline Malizio on Friday: 

The 28-year-old single mother has served as a specialist in the Army for five years, according to NHL.com's Sam Kasan, and attends the Community College of Allegheny County in Pittsburgh "for legal studies." She did not previously own a car. 

"Sidney Crosby got me a car!" Malizio told the media following her surprise, per Kasan. "It's been the best day ever. I can't even put into words how grateful I am and how blessed I feel for what he's done today." 

Malizio will attend the Penguins' game against the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night at PPG Paints Arena as part of a larger Veterans Day celebration. 

Maybe the Penguins and their 32-year-old captain will treat Malizio and other veterans in attendance to a win as well.

