Ohio State's Chase Young to Return from Suspension vs. Penn State on Nov. 23

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 13, 2019

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 26: Quarterback Jack Coan #17 of the Wisconsin Badgers is sacked in the second quarter by Chase Young #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young is eligible to return from suspension after the team's Nov. 16 game against Rutgers, per Tom Withers of the Associated Press:

That means Young will be eligible for the huge Nov. 23 matchup against Penn State.

Young has enjoyed a historic season for the 9-0 Buckeyes, the No. 2 team in the nation, racking up 13.5 sacks and five forced fumbles.

He even had an outside shot at breaking ex-Arizona State linebacker (and current Arizona Cardinals linebacker) Terrell Suggs' official Division I-FBS single-season sack record of 24.

Ohio State benched the talented edge-rusher, however, for the team's Nov. 9 game against Maryland. The Associated Press provided more information:

"The surprising move was disclosed in the team's status report and depth chart for Saturday's game. Ohio State said only that Young was being held out because of a 'possible NCAA issue from last year' the athletic department is 'looking into.' The school did not elaborate or say how long he might be out."

Young then revealed on Twitter that he accepted a loan from a family friend in 2018. He also said that he has paid back the debt in full.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic provided some hopeful news, however, with two notable tweets:

Young also received overwhelming support on Twitter from numerous analysts, including Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman and ESPN's Mike Greenberg:

Ultimately, Young will miss two games in total.

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report ranks Young first on his 2020 NFL draft big board, and the same goes for CBS Sports, Jonah Tuls of The Draft Network and many others.

