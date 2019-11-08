Cowboys' Jerry Jones Endorses Deion Sanders as Next FSU Head Coach Amid Rumors

DOUG MILLS/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has given Deion Sanders a ringing endorsement to become Florida State's next head football coach amid rumors the school is looking at the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan's The K&C Masterpiece, Jones explained why Sanders has what it takes to become a successful head coach:

"I've actually watched him coach. I've watched him work with younger players in the pros and he's outstanding. He has all the credibility that you could ever imagine, both from knowing what he's talking about, plus the sensitivity or the perception that he has with people skills.

"He's really good and he generates excitement. So, with that energy package he's got, along with his understanding of how to maximize your talent ... I think he can coach that. He'd be a great coach."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Sanders has "emerged as a candidate" to become Florida State's next coach.

The Seminoles are in the market for a permanent head coach after firing Willie Taggart, who went 9-12 since the start of 2018. Their 5-7 record last season ended the school's 36-year streak of playing in a bowl game.

Sanders is a significant part of that bowl legacy at Florida State. He was a star athlete at the university from 1985-88 in football, baseball and track. The school retired his No. 2 football jersey, and he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

Jones has a relationship with Sanders from Primetime's five seasons with the Cowboys from 1995-99 that includes a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX.

Since retiring from the NFL, Sanders has worked as a television analyst for the NFL Network and has spent the past two years working as an offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill in Texas, where his sons play football.