Trent Williams on Relationship with Redskins: 'That Bridge Has Been Burned'

Trent Williams doesn't sound like he's willing to play for the Washington Redskins ever again.

Per USA Today's Mike Jones, Williams stated there's nothing the Redskins can do to repair their relationship with him.

"I feel like everything has run its course," he said. "I mean, I do want to play football still and I'm not a free agent until after the 2020 season, so who knows. But the bridge has definitely been burned, and any efforts now, basically are, in my opinion, pretty much just CYA (cover your ass)."

Williams spent the offseason at odds with Washington and was a holdout until Oct. 29 when he reported to the team's facilities.

The seven-time Pro Bowler told Jones he did engage Redskins president Bruce Allen earlier this year about either giving him a new contract or trading him:

"I understand that either a team wants the player and will extend him, or they'll send him somewhere so they can get some value for him. I told Bruce, 'I understand that we're in a rebuild and if you don't want to dump any more money in the O-line, I'd like to go somewhere that I'm wanted.' I still felt like I've got 5-6 more healthy years left of quality football."

After reporting to the team, Williams failed his physical because of discomfort when he put his helmet on. He told reporters he was diagnosed with cancer during the offseason—six years after Redskins team doctors initially discovered a growth—and had a tumor removed that was attached to his skull.

"I was told it was something minor, so I didn't really question it," Williams said of the 2013 diagnosis he received from Washington's medical staff.

The Redskins requested a review of Williams' medical records to review his claim. The team announced Thursday it placed the 31-year-old on the non-football injury list, ending his 2019 season without playing a snap.

Williams has appeared in 120 games with Washington since being drafted out of Oklahoma in 2010.