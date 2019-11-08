ONE Championship 2019 Masters of Fate Results and Highlights

Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images

Joshua Pacio successfully defended his strawweight world championship title with a second-round submission defeat of Rene Catalan in the headline bout of the ONE Championship Masters of Fate event in the Philippines on Friday.

Further down the card, Thai sensation Stamp Fairtex continued her foray into MMA with a dominant unanimous-decision victory over Bi Nguyen.

Meanwhile, Eduard Folayang took victory in the penultimate fight of the night against Amarsanaa Tsogookhuu. After the pair clashed heads in the second round, the Filipino was awarded the fight via technical decision.

Here are the results in full, via ONEFC.com:

Main Card

Joshua Pacio defeats Rene Catalan via submission in Round 2 (strawweight world championship)

Eduard Folayang defeats Amarsanaa Tsogookhuu via technical decision (lightweight)

Sangmanee Sathian Muaythai defeats Azize Hlali via unanimous decision (catchweight 68.0 kg muay thai)

Geje Eustaquio defeats Toni Tauru via knockout in Round 3 (flyweight)

Stamp Fairtex defeats Bi Nguyen via unanimous decision (atomweight)

Li Kai Wen defeats Paul Lumihi via knockout in Round 1 (bantamweight)

Preliminary Card

Yoshitaka Naito defeats Pongsiri Mitsatit via unanimous decision (strawweight)

Kongsak PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym defeats Han Zi Hao via unanimous decision (bantamweight muay thai)

Robin Catalan defeats Gustavo Balart via knockout in Round 2 (strawweight)

Tukkatatong Petpayathai defeats Hiroaki Suzuki via split decision (bantamweight muay thai)

Kim Jae Woong defeats Rafael Nunes via TKO in Round 3 (featherweight)

Kim Kyu Sung defeats Akihiro Fujisawa via knockout in Round 1 (flyweight)

Roshan Mainam defeats Khon Sichan via submission in Round 1 (flyweight)

Rene Catalan, 40, was a big underdog for his all-Filipino clash against Pacio on Friday, and in truth, he never really laid a glove on his countryman.

Pacio, 23, came out the blocks with a spinning back kick that landed flush on his opponent's midriff and closed out the first round with a flurry of body punches.

In the second, Pacio got on top after an early takedown, took side control and then secured an arm-triangle from which Catalan was forced to submit.

Fairtex produced another box office performance against Nguyen as the former continued her bid to become a three-sport world champion.

The ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing champion made a typically eye-catching entrance to the Mall of Asia Arena:

Nguyen staggered the 22-year-old with an early right hook, but it did not take long for Fairtex to assert some dominance on the canvas.

The second and third rounds were an exhibition in supreme striking from Stamp, and she deservedly extended her MMA record to 3-0 with a convincing victory:

Local star Geje Eustaquio, meanwhile, produced a devastating spinning back kick to knock out Toni Tauru in their featherweight clash:

It was a spectacular moment of vengeance for the Filipino, who lost to Tauru in 2016 at the ONE Championship Age of Domination event.