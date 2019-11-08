Rick Pitino Hired as Greece National Team Head Coach

Rick Pitino Hired as Greece National Team Head CoachNovember 8, 2019
Seth Wenig/Associated Press
Rick Pitino is back in the coaching world after agreeing to take over as head coach of Greece's national team.
The 67-year-old Hall of Famer announced on Twitter he accepted the job:
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.
Josh Jacobs Is the NFL's Runaway Offensive Rookie of the Year
Rookie RB has 811 rushing yards and 7 TDs this season