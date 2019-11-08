Rick Pitino Hired as Greece National Team Head Coach

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 8, 2019

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2018 file photo, former Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino appears during a news conference in New York. Diversion Books announced Monday, July 30 that Pitino has a memoir coming in September 4.
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Rick Pitino is back in the coaching world after agreeing to take over as head coach of Greece's national team. 

The 67-year-old Hall of Famer announced on Twitter he accepted the job:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

