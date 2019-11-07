Report: Deion Sanders Has 'Emerged as a Candidate' for FSU Head Coaching Job

Bob Leverone/Associated Press

Florida State could turn to one of the most iconic football players in school history to serve as its next head coach.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Deion Sanders has emerged as a candidate to lead the Seminoles.

Florida State is seeking a permanent head coach after Willie Taggart was fired Sunday following a 27-10 loss to Miami.

Odell Haggins, who has worked as a defensive line coach for the Seminoles since 1996, replaced Taggart on an interim basis. The team was 9-12 under Taggart, who was hired as Jimbo Fisher's replacement in December 2017.

Sanders is one of the greatest athletes in the history of Florida State University. He played football, baseball and ran track during his four years at the school from 1985 to '88. Prime Time won the 1988 Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's best multisport athlete and had his No. 2 Florida State jersey retired.

Since he retired for good in 2006, Sanders has primarily worked as a television analyst for NFL Network. He's also been the offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill High School since 2017. The school won back-to-back TAPPS Division II state championships in his first two seasons with the program.