Lamar Jackson Misses Ravens Practice with Illness; Expected to Start vs. Bengals

Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson missed Thursday's practice with an illness, although NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that it isn't a serious condition and isn't expected to keep him out of Sunday's matchup at the Cincinnati Bengals.

That's good news for the Ravens, who are battling for the top overall seed in the AFC postseason race. Jackson has been a huge reason for their success this year, throwing for 1,813 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season while completing 64.3 percent of his passes.

The 6'2", 212-pound Louisville product has also continued to be a menace in the run game, rushing for 637 yards and five touchdowns.

Since taking over as Baltimore's starting quarterback last season when incumbent Joe Flacco was injured, Jackson has led the Ravens to a 12-3 record and one playoff berth. He saved the Ravens' season last year, transforming their offense into a run-heavy scheme, and Baltimore moved on from Flacco in the offseason, leaving Jackson as the face of the franchise.

Long gone are the days of suggesting that Jackson is only an athlete better suited to playing a position other than quarterback. Even former longtime general manager Bill Polian admitted this week that his past comments suggesting the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner should be a wide receiver were wrong.

"I was wrong, because I used the old, traditional quarterback standard with him, which is clearly why [head coach] John Harbaugh and [former general manager] Ozzie Newsome were more prescient than I was," the 76-year-old told Jarrett Bell of USA Today on Tuesday.

"And [offensive coordinator Greg Roman] found a way in how he's developed a system to use those dynamic skills," he added. "Bottom line, I was wrong."

Jackson has become an MVP candidate. That would make losing him for any period of time a major concern for Baltimore, even if Robert Griffin III is a competent backup. The Ravens, for now and into the future, go as Jackson goes.