Chris Jericho vs. Cody and Updated AEW Full Gear 2019 Match Card After Dynamite

Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view promises to be a huge event in the young history of All Elite Wrestling, as the top two matches on the card could have big-time implications for the company moving forward.

Chris Jericho will have his first pay-per-view defense of the AEW World Championship since winning it at All Out, and it will come against Cody, who announced on Wednesday's episode of Dynamite that he will never challenge for the title again if he loses at Full Gear.

In the other main event-caliber match, Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega will finally meet, but it will be lights out, meaning there are no rules and the match result doesn't count against their records.

Here is everything you need to know about AEW Full Gear, including when and where to watch and what matches you can expect to see Saturday night.

Where: Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore

When: Saturday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET (pre-show starts at 7 p.m. ET)

Watch: B/R Live or PPV

AEW Full Gear Card

AEW World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Cody

Non-Sanctioned Match: Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega

The Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz

"Hangman" Adam Page vs. PAC

AEW Women's Championship: Riho (c) vs. Emi Sakura

AEW Tag Team Championship: SCU (c) vs. Lucha Brothers vs. Private Party

Shawn Spears vs. Joey Janela

Britt Baker vs. Bea Priestley

Top Matches to Watch

Chris Jericho vs. Cody

There is no question that AEW has committed fully to the build toward Jericho vs. Cody and made it feel like one of the most important matches in recent memory.

In addition to the stipulation that Cody can never challenge for the AEW World Championship again if he loses at Full Gear, there are several other factors at play that will make the bout a must-watch match.

Among them is the fact that AEW announced the addition of three judges should any AEW World title match go to a 60-minute draw. Should Jericho and Cody fight to a Broadway, the judges will decide the winner, which would undoubtedly create a great deal of controversy.

Also, the feud between Jericho and Cody has involved several other stars. Jericho is backed by Inner Circle stablemates Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz, while Cody has the support of MJF, Diamond Dallas Page and his brother, Dustin Rhodes.

It is entirely possible that the aforementioned wrestlers could get involved, and viewers should pay special attention to MJF, who seems destined for an eventual heel turn on Cody since he is presented as a heel whenever he isn't backing the AEW executive vice president.

Regardless of who wins, the result figures to shape the direction of AEW programming for many weeks and months to come.

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega

While Jericho vs. Cody is the biggest match on the Full Gear card, the unsanctioned match between Moxley and Omega could well go on last.

Since "lights out" matches have traditionally gone on last following the end of the regular show over the course of wrestling history, it stands to reason that Moxley and Omega will have the responsibility of sending the fans home happy in Baltimore.

Moxley vs. Omega was supposed to happen back at All Out after Moxley attacked Omega to close out Double or Nothing, but their match was put on hold since Moxley landed on the injured list with an elbow infection. As a result, Omega faced PAC at All Out instead.

Since the debut of AEW Dynamite, Moxley and Omega have gone at it physically or verbally on a weekly basis, and all signs point toward a heated and perhaps even bloody affair at Full Gear.

At the close of Wednesday's Dynamite, Moxley and Omega had a standoff in the middle of the ring with Moxley holding a barbed wire bat and Omega brandishing a barbed wire broom. It seems likely that those weapons will come into play at Full Gear.

Since there are essentially no restrictions and nothing stopping Moxley and Omega from doing anything they want, it would be a disappointment if they don't deliver the match of the night.

SCU vs. Lucha Bros. vs. Private Party

If any bout has a chance to steal match-of-the-night honors from Jericho vs. Cody or Moxley vs. Omega, it is the AEW Tag Team Championship match pitting the champions, SCU, against The Lucha Brothers and Private Party in a Triple Threat match.

SCU upset Pentagon and Fenix in the finals of the tournament to become the first AEW Tag champs, while Private Party beat Dark Order on Wednesday to get added to the title match at Full Gear.

It is safe to say that SCU, Lucha Bros. and Private Party are three of the best teams in the world, and their match should be a masterclass of athleticism and awe-inspiring spots. Because of that, the match is an ideal choice to open the show and get the fans involved.

Any of the three teams could conceivably come away with the titles as well, which adds to the excitement of what should already be an attention-catching match.

If the three teams get between 15 and 20 minutes to go all out at Full Gear, they have a chance to deliver one of the best matches of the year.

