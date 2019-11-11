Rams' Sean McVay Says Brandin Cooks Will Miss 2nd Straight Game with Concussion

John Cordes/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams will be without wide receiver Brandin Cooks for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Rams head coach Sean McVay said Cooks will miss the game as he continues to recover from a concussion.

Heading into the 2019 season, Cooks had not missed a game since his rookie year in 2014. The 5'10", 183-pound wideout had a streak of 72 consecutive regular-season appearances snapped in Week 10 after he suffered his second concussion of the season on Oct. 27 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

He subsequently met with concussion specialists.

Prior to being sidelined, Cooks was once again having a productive season. He had 27 receptions for 402 yards and one touchdown through the Rams' first eight games.

Cooks has been one of the top receivers in football when healthy in recent years, recording four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons while suiting up for three different teams from 2015 to 2018. He set a career high with 1,204 yards during his first year in L.A.

Cooks' injury takes away quarterback Jared Goff's top downfield threat. Cooks is averaging 14.9 yards per reception this season and has averaged 14.3 yards per reception for his career.

In Cooks' absence, Los Angeles will lean upon Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods more heavily. Tight ends Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett could also see an increase in targets.