Basketball Hall of Famer Joe Lapchick's 1920s Jersey Could Sell for $250K

NBA Photos/Getty Images

A jersey worn by Hall of Famer Joe Lapchick could command a $250,000 price tag, according to TMZ Sports.

SCP Auctions president David Kohler confirmed to Sports Collectors Daily's Rich Mueller the jersey will either be put up for auction or sold privately and is the only Lapchick jersey ever made publicly available. The piece of memorabilia dates back to his time with the Original Celtics in the American Basketball League.

Upon the conclusion of his playing career, Lapchick entered the coaching ranks in 1936.

He first spent 11 years at St. John's, guiding the team to NIT titles in 1943 and 1944. He then moved on to the New York Knicks, who went 326-247 in his nine seasons on the sideline. The Knicks reached three straight NBA Finals from 1951 to 1953.

Lapchick then returned to St. John's and coached nine more years. The Red Storm were NIT champions again in 1959 and 1965. Lapchick's 334 victories at the school are second behind Lou Carnesecca's 526.

The Basketball Hall of Fame enshrined Lapchick in 1966.