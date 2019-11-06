Look: Stars and Predators Release Images of 2020 Winter Classic Jerseys

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 6, 2019

Dallas Stars' Alexander Radulov (47) pressure the net in overtime as Nashville Predators' Roman Josi (59) and Pekka Rinne (35) defend against a shot in Game 6 in an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in Dallas, Monday, April 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators have released their special edition jerseys for the 2020 NHL Winter Classic, which will be held on New Year's Day at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Nashville posted images of its uniforms Tuesday:

Dallas followed suit Wednesday:

It's the 12th edition of the early January outdoor game, which began in 2008 when the Buffalo Sabres hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins. The interest remains sky-high, however, as more than 80,000 tickets were made available to the public in April and sold out in just hours.

The Stars and Predators faced off in the opening round of last season's playoffs, with Dallas winning in six games. The teams have yet to face off during the current campaign.

It will be the first Winter Classic appearance for both franchises.

