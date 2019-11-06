New Video Shows Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac Facing Armed Robbery Attempt

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 6, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: Saed Kolasinac of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Fulham FC at Emirates Stadium on January 1, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)
James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

The Metropolitan Police in London released new security footage of the attempted robbery of Arsenal stars Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil in July. 

One of the suspects repeatedly jabs a sharp object at Kolasinac, whose face is blurred, before Kolasinac scares the suspects away.

Police announced Ashley Smith and Jordan Northover pleaded guilty to attempted robbery. Smith also pleaded guilty to possession of a Class B substance. They'll be formally sentenced Friday.

"Northover didn't hesitate to draw a weapon when making demands, but he didn't bargain on being challenged and the pair went away empty-handed," Chief Inspector Jim Corbett said. "The victim and the people who were visiting him, while unharmed, were shaken by the incident."

The attempted robbery occurred in July as Kolasinac and Ozil were in London for Arsenal's preseason training. They missed the Gunners' 1-0 season-opening victory over Newcastle on Aug. 11, with the club announcing they were being held out for "further security incidents which are being investigated by the police."

Ozil addressed the incident with The Athletic's David Ornstein, telling Ornstein he was scared for the safety of Kolasinac and his wife, who was inside the vehicle. He also called his teammate's quick thinking "really, really brave."

