4-Star SF Prospect Puff Johnson Commits to North Carolina over Arizona

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIINovember 6, 2019

CHAPEL HILL, NC - FEBRUARY 05: A close-up of the Heel logo on the retro shorts before the North Carolina Tar Heels play against the North Carolina State Wolfpack on February 05, 2019 at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. North Carolina won 113-96. North Carolina wore retro uniforms to honor the 50th anniversary of the 1967-69 team. (Photo by Peyton Williams/UNC/Getty Images)
Peyton Williams/Getty Images

Puff Johnson is following in his older brother's footsteps.     

The 4-star forward told 247Sports' Evan Daniels Tuesday that he has verbally committed to the University of North Carolina. Cameron Johnson, his brother, played at UNC for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. 

"UNC, I felt was the best fit for me," Johnson told Daniels. "I felt the most comfortable there, and I felt at home in Chapel Hill." 

He added: "I have been around UNC for a while and have been familiar with the players since Cam played there." 

Johnson will graduate from Phoenix Hillcrest Prep in 2020. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Watch 4-Star UNC Commit Puff Johnson's Highlights 🎥

    UNC Basketball logo
    UNC Basketball

    Watch 4-Star UNC Commit Puff Johnson's Highlights 🎥

    Football Basketball Recruiting
    via YouTube

    4-Star Puff Johnson Commits to North Carolina

    UNC Basketball logo
    UNC Basketball

    4-Star Puff Johnson Commits to North Carolina

    ScoutHoops.com
    via ScoutHoops.com

    Garrison Brooks Talks Notre Dame, Losing Brandon Robinson and Rebounding

    UNC Basketball logo
    UNC Basketball

    Garrison Brooks Talks Notre Dame, Losing Brandon Robinson and Rebounding

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    5-Star Cade Cunningham to OK State

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    5-Star Cade Cunningham to OK State

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report