4-Star SF Prospect Puff Johnson Commits to North Carolina over Arizona

Peyton Williams/Getty Images

Puff Johnson is following in his older brother's footsteps.

The 4-star forward told 247Sports' Evan Daniels Tuesday that he has verbally committed to the University of North Carolina. Cameron Johnson, his brother, played at UNC for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

"UNC, I felt was the best fit for me," Johnson told Daniels. "I felt the most comfortable there, and I felt at home in Chapel Hill."

He added: "I have been around UNC for a while and have been familiar with the players since Cam played there."

Johnson will graduate from Phoenix Hillcrest Prep in 2020.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.