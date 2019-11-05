Titans' Malcolm Butler Placed on Season-Ending IR with Wrist Injury

Titans' Malcolm Butler Placed on Season-Ending IR with Wrist InjuryNovember 5, 2019
Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler's season has come to an early end due to a wrist injury.
The team announced Tuesday that Butler has been placed on injured reserve. Tye Smith was signed to the active roster.
Butler left Sunday's 30-20 loss against the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter when he attempted to prevent Curtis Samuel from catching a 12-yard touchdown pass.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the six-year veteran suffered a broken wrist on the play.
The Titans still have Adoree' Jackson and Logan Ryan starting at cornerback to keep opposing defenses honest. Their defense ranks seventh in the NFL with a 62.1 opponent completion percentage and 17th with 236.3 passing yards allowed per game.
Butler, who signed a five-year deal with Tennessee in March 2018, started each of the team's first nine games this season. The 29-year-old ranks second on the defense with nine passes defensed and third with two interceptions.
Chargers Shut Down UK Rumors
Dean Spanos calls report of Chargers potentially moving to London ‘total f--king bulls--t’