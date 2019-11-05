Titans' Malcolm Butler Placed on Season-Ending IR with Wrist Injury

James Kenney/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler's season has come to an early end due to a wrist injury.

The team announced Tuesday that Butler has been placed on injured reserve. Tye Smith was signed to the active roster.

Butler left Sunday's 30-20 loss against the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter when he attempted to prevent Curtis Samuel from catching a 12-yard touchdown pass.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the six-year veteran suffered a broken wrist on the play.

The Titans still have Adoree' Jackson and Logan Ryan starting at cornerback to keep opposing defenses honest. Their defense ranks seventh in the NFL with a 62.1 opponent completion percentage and 17th with 236.3 passing yards allowed per game.

Butler, who signed a five-year deal with Tennessee in March 2018, started each of the team's first nine games this season. The 29-year-old ranks second on the defense with nine passes defensed and third with two interceptions.