Titans' Malcolm Butler Placed on Season-Ending IR with Wrist Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 5, 2019

Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler warms up before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
James Kenney/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler's season has come to an early end due to a wrist injury. 

The team announced Tuesday that Butler has been placed on injured reserve. Tye Smith was signed to the active roster. 

Butler left Sunday's 30-20 loss against the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter when he attempted to prevent Curtis Samuel from catching a 12-yard touchdown pass.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the six-year veteran suffered a broken wrist on the play. 

The Titans still have Adoree' Jackson and Logan Ryan starting at cornerback to keep opposing defenses honest. Their defense ranks seventh in the NFL with a 62.1 opponent completion percentage and 17th with 236.3 passing yards allowed per game. 

Butler, who signed a five-year deal with Tennessee in March 2018, started each of the team's first nine games this season. The 29-year-old ranks second on the defense with nine passes defensed and third with two interceptions. 

